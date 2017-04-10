2 South Carolina children in hospital in bounce house flight

TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — A church pastor says two children are still in a hospital after a bounce house was lifted into the air by a gust of wind in western South Carolina.

Officials said five children were taken to the hospital after the inflatable attraction was carried into the air about 2 p.m. Saturday at Springwell Church in Taylors.

Fire Battalion Chief Ricky Reed said the bounce house at a church carnival was anchored when it was lifted into the air.

Operations pastor David Pearson said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that two children were in the hospital in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

A power line was knocked down. Reed said the power line had a safety mechanism that deactivated the electricity when it was hit.

