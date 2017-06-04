2 students abroad in London come close to witnessing terror

BOSTON (WHDH) — Two college students from Hartford spoke with 7News about how they came close to witnessing the two recent terror attacks in London.

Briana Salmon and Jordan Hatten arrived at Logan Airport Sunday afternoon after they spent their spring semesters in London. Hatten said they were near London Bridge hours before the deadly attack, where police said three men in an SUV drove onto the sidewalk, hitting pedestrians.

“We were near it that day, during the day we were there because we were on the boat tour on the river there,” said Hatten. At the time of the attacks, Hatten said they were in their apartments.

Two weeks ago, an Ariana Grande concert letting out in Manchester was attacked by a suicide bomber. The bombing killed 22 and injured dozens. Salmon said they had actually considered traveling to Manchester for the concert but ended up opting against it.

“We did contemplate going to the concert, which was ironic. But instead that night we saw a play for our class,” said Salmom. “It was definitely a tragedy, people around were really shaken up by it.”

Despite the three attacks in England in less than three months, the two students and other travelers said people should be scared to visit London.

“They want everyone to be scared, I would still go over there because it’s such a lovely place,” said Hayley Empson. “Don’t let them win, basically.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)