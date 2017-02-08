2 students hospitalized after school bus crashes in Melrose

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - Two students were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a school bus lost control on an icy road and crashed in Melrose.

Officials said the bus crashed into a car on Vinton Street while transporting students to school.

The two students suffered only minor injuries and were taken to be evaluated.

“It’s a relief to know that he’s okay,” Shannon Stanley said of her son, who rushed to the scene in a panic.

The bus was headed to the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School.

“It’s no ones fault. The roads were one big sheet of ice,” Stanley said.

Melrose officials warned drivers Wednesday that icy roads were expected to be a widespread issue.

