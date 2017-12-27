BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Two suspects in a shooting in Bridgewater are expected in court Wednesday.

Police say 34-year-old Kevin O’Brien and 26-year-old Roberto Perez were involved in the shooting that left one person seriously hurt.

Both suspects are being charged with armed assault to murder with a firearm.

The shooting happened on Pleasant Street this past Saturday.

Both suspects are being held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)