2 suspects in Milford shooting that wounded 3 arraigned in court

MILFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Two men charged in a shooting over the weekend that injured three people were arraigned Monday.

Police said Michael Rooney and Keith Putnam were involved in the shooting that happened Friday night. The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Pheasant Circle.

Police said Rooney was shot in the finger and Putnam was shot in the head. Another person, 67-year-old Michael Rooney, was allegedly shot in the foot.

It is unclear what led up to the shootings.

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)