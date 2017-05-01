2 suspicious packages left in Times Square

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two suspicious packages were left in Times Square.

The area was evacuated and shut down after officers found two suitcases late on Sunday night.

Police gave the all clear after midnight Monday morning.

Investigators say one of the suitcases had clothing and the other had a water bottle.

No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)