2 swastika drawings found at Reading High School

READING, MA (WHDH) - Police are responding to two incidents of hateful messages discovered at Reading High School.

Investigators say someone found a swastika written on a wall in a bathroom at the school on Wednesday.

Students also discovered a swastika that was drawn in permanent marker on a classroom floor earlier in the month.

The school sent out a statement apologizing to parents and says it will reach out to religious leaders to find a solution.

