BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed near Downtown Crossing Friday morning.

Officers found two women suffering from stab wounds by 24 School St. and two others also suffering from stab wounds by 39 Kingston St., according to police. Investigators said these two incidents are connected.

Officials transported both woman to area hospitals. One is suffering from life-threatening injuries, while the other faces non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers have taken a man and a woman into custody. They were also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbings do not appear random at this time, police said.

