2 teenagers struck by minivan in Chelsea, police say

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating after two teenagers were struck by a minivan Wednesday afternoon in Chelsea.

Police Chief Brian Kyes says two 17-year-old’s were were hit on Carter Street near Addison Street and taken to Mass General Hospital.

A fire truck and ambulance were both on scene but it is unknown how serious the injuries are.

Kyes says the driver was cited.

7News has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it develops.

