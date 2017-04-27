2 teens arrested in shooting at Taunton package store

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Taunton Wednesday night, which ended with a clerk being shot.

Police say two masked males entered Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street around 8:30 p.m. and demanded money.

One of the suspects, 17, is accused of threatening the woman behind the counter with a sawed-off shotgun. Investigators say she tried to fight back, but was shot by the teenager.

“The victim had called and was requesting assistance immediately,” said Lt. Paul Roderick of the Taunton Police Department. “You could tell that she was gasping for air.”

The woman was rushed to an area hospital. She is said to be in serious, but stable condition. Her name was not released.

The two teenagers then fled the scene, but police say they were able to track the 17-year-old shooter to his home, where evidence seen on surveillance video was recovered.

After speaking with the suspect, officers also arrested 18-year-old Billy Morris in connection with the incident. The 17-year-old’s identity is being withheld.

Both teenagers have been charged in connection with incident.

