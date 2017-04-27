2 teens arrested in shooting of clerk at Taunton package store

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Taunton Wednesday night, which resulted in a clerk being shot.

Police say two men demanding money entered Eagan’s Package Store on Cohannet Street just before 9 p.m.

One of the suspects threatened the woman behind the counter with a shotgun. Investigators say she tried to fight back, but was shot. The two suspects ran off.

“The victim had called and was requesting assistance immediately,” said Lt. Paul Roderick of the Taunton Police Department. “You could tell that she was gasping for air.”

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is in serious, but stable condition. Her name was not released.

Billy Morris, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested. Police say the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, was the shooter.

Both teens are expected to be arraigned Thursday.

18 y/o Billy Morris & a 17 y/o (not pictured) arrested for armed robbery in Taunton where a clerk was shot. @7News pic.twitter.com/OdtRCfnVW3 — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) April 27, 2017

