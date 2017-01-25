2 teens wanted for stealing car with child inside in Chicago

CHICAGO (WHDH) - Police are looking for two teenagers in Chicago who allegedly stole a car with a child inside.

Richard Rodriguez, 10, said he was waiting in the car as his mother brought out his baby sister. Instead, Richard said a teenage girl got in and drove off with him in the backseat.

“I was in shock. I called the police,” said Richard’s mother, Jacqueline Martinez Rodriguez.

Richard said the girl drove recklessly, hitting at least two cars and striking a post in an alley. Another teenage joined the girl in the SUV and a few blocks away, they told Richard to get out.

“They just told me, ‘hurry up,’ and I just took the sweater of my little sister and my backpack and since they saw my backpack, they said, ‘Have a nice school day,'” said Richard.

A stranger found Richard alone in the alley and called his mother, reuniting them. He was not harmed. Police are now looking for the two teenagers who stole the family’s SUV.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)