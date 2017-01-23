NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Severe thunderstorms, including two tornadoes, made their way through South Florida overnight, leaving behind a path of destruction.

Not long after noon, Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had touched down in Miami Springs. Meteorologists later confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado.

Earlier, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Juno Beach, in Palm Beach County.

Damage, however, could be seen across the counties. In Miami-Dade, police had to block off an area near Northwest 72nd Avenue and 53rd Terrace, as they worked to get the power lines and tree branches off a roadway.

Omar Lopez, who works at a warehouse in the area said the winds were so strong, they ripped the aluminum top off one of their trucks. “At 3:55 we had a lightning strike and the power went out,” he said. “At about 4 o’clock, 4:05, wind starts to howl, and then I hear a siren, and I looked out the window of our warehouse … and then I see this sheet metal that’s over there bounce off the fence.”

Lopez said it all happened in a matter of minutes. “It was flooded. Now it’s drained perfectly,” he said. “Between 3:55 and 4:05, everything was over.”

Bruce, who also works in the area, said his towing business suffered extensive damage. “There’s half motors out of tow trucks, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “A big tow truck shifted to the side. Big pine trees were on top of the bigger tow trucks that we got. Roofs, everything is terrible.”

Bruce added that he and other co-workers held on for dear life during the storm. “We were just holding each other there in the door jam. You feel the vibrations of the door, and you hear the trees crashing down.”

Two blocks away, near Northwest 74th Avenue and 50th Street, there were reports of several overturned vehicles.

Florida Power and Light responded to the scene. According to officials, businesses in the area will not have any power until at least 10 a.m.

7Skyforce flew over parts of Miami Gardens where rolled over train cars could be seen, as well as downed trees on the train tracks.

Near 50th Street and 72nd Avenue, there were 20 to 40-foot trailers that crushed parked vans in an open lot.

In Hialeah, apartments along West 10th Street had their roofs ripped off as well as air conditioning units that were blown away by strong gusts of wind. Five buildings were condemned by the storm and about a dozen families have been displaced as a result.

“The sound was terrible,” said Gustavo Orta. “We were about 10 minutes waiting for something bad, you know. It was raining to much, and the sound was terrible.”

Florida Power and Light crews continue to clear debris in Hialeah near 13th Street and First Avenue.

The Red Cross is now on scene helping those affected. Officials believe that there may be at least 12 families affected after the storm.

Okeechobee Road has been shut down north and southbound between Red Road and the Hialeah water plant, as crews work to clean up downed power lines in the area.

In Miami Springs, down the 1100 block of Plover Avenue, people woke up to uprooted trees and roof tiles on the ground.

7News spoke with a man who lives in the neighborhood, and he said around 3:35 a.m., he was woken up by an alert of a possible tornado in the area.

One family told 7News there is a boat in their yard, which does not belong to them.

The owner of the boat said she was woken up when her bedroom window shattered on top of her. “It was 4 o’clock in the morning. I heard a big growl and then a glass, and then the glass fell on top of me,” she said. “That’s when I realized what’s going on. It just happened in seconds.”

Police are advising the public to speak with their insurance providers before letting any contractors get to work on their home.

No injuries have been reported.

A survey team from the National Weather Service are assessing the damage to see if a tornado may have hit in parts of Doral and Hialeah.

Below are the last reported numbers of power outages in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Miami-Dade: 7,091

Broward: 791

Palm Beach: 2,477

