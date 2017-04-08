2 UMass Boston students awarded Krystle Campbell Scholarship

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Two UMass Boston students were named the recipients of the Krystle Campbell Scholarship, given in memory of a Boston Marathon bombing victim.

Campbell was one of three people killed in the 2013 bombing. She attended UMass Boston from 2005 to 2007 and the school now awards a scholarship to honor her.

The scholarship is given annually to UMass Boston students who are pursuing business degrees like Campbell. A ceremony for this year’s recipients was held in Campbell’s hometown of Medford.

