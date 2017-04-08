2 UMass Boston students awarded Krystle Campbell Scholarship

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Two UMass Boston students were named the recipients of the Krystle Campbell Scholarship, given in memory of a Boston Marathon bombing victim.

Campbell was one of three people killed in the 2013 bombing. She attended UMass Boston from 2005 to 2007 and the school now awards a scholarship to honor her.

The scholarship is given annually to UMass Boston students who are pursuing business degrees like Campbell. A ceremony for this year’s recipients was held in Campbell’s hometown of Medford.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus