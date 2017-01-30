2 UMass Dartmouth professors released after getting detained at Logan

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Two UMass Dartmouth professors have been released after they were detained at Logan Airport over the weekend following President Donald Trump’s new immigration order.

UMass Darthmouth officials said the husband and wife are Muslim Iranian nationals, who are permanent legal residents of the United States. They are both structural engineering professors in the school’s environmental engineering department and were on their way home from a conference in Paris.

“We’re trying to get them refocused, try to minimize distractions so they can continue their research and start meeting with classes this semester,” said College of Engineering Dean Dr. Robert Peck.

School officials said UMass Dartmouth is an international research university that attracts thousands of international students and faculty from around the world. They said the situation Saturday is not in line with the country UMass promised the professors when they invited them to the university.

UMass Dartmouth has eight faculty members and 16 students from the seven countries affected by Trump’s immigration order. School officials said none of them plan on traveling or leaving the country for the time being.

