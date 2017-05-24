2 Walpole men murdered in Florida

Police in Florida say two men from Massachusetts were brutally murdered by their roommate, who was angered by anti-Muslim sentiment.

18-year-old Devon Arthurs was arrested Friday after holding two people at gunpoint in a smoke shop in Tampa.

Police say he told him he killed his roommates, 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman and 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk.

Both men were from Walpole.

Investigators found the bodies of both men at their apartment. They also discovered the garage was stocked with bomb making materials.

Arthurs told investigators he converted to Island and killed his roommates because they showed disrespect for his faith.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)