2 wanted for armed home invasion in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two men robbed a house in Randolph on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy said he was outside his house on Lisa Road when he was confronted by two masked men. He said one of the men had a gun.

Police said the men led the boy inside and while one held him downstairs, the other searched the house and stole a safe. The two suspects then fled. Police said this does not appear to be a random act.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a black Honda with a getaway driver.

