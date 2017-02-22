2 wanted for armed robbery at Quincy gas station

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a gas station in Quincy.

The robbery happened at the Prestige Gas Station on Franklin Street. At 9:12 p.m., police said the two masked suspects came in and grabbed the cashier.

“They came in, they put me down on the ground, they asked me where the light switch was,” said Brian, who did not want to give his last name. He said the suspects kept him down on the floor and demanded the store keys when he told them the light switch was locked up. The whole time, Brian said they had a gun pointed at his back.

Brian said the two suspects fled with the store keys when customers approached the store’s front door.

A similar armed robbery happened at the Prime Gas Station on Hancock Street at the end of January. Prime owner Steve Bonfiglioli said an armed robber and someone in a getaway car took off with cash and personal items belonging to the attendant on duty. He said the robbery at Prestige is similar to what his attendant went through. Quincy Police are now investigating if the two robberies are connected.

Prestige General Manager Nicole Teles said two employees will now be on each shift. All the locks at the gas station were also changed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)