2 wanted for attempted gas station robbery in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for two suspects wanted for trying to rob a gas station in Methuen.

Police released security video that shows the suspects backing their car into the station’s front window. The masked are then seen trying to steal the gas station’s ATM by chaining it to their car. As they drove away, the chain came off and the ATM was left behind.

The men were last seen driving off towards Lawrence. Anyone with information on the robbery attempt is asked to call the Methuen Police Department.

