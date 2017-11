WALPOLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of larceny in Walpole.

Police said the two suspects hit a construction site Tuesday night. More than $10,000 worth of copper and tools were stolen.

Police said the suspects drove away in a black Chevrolet pickup truck with a trailer attached to it.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)