2 wanted for shoplifting, assaulting staff at N.H. mall

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are looking for two suspects who they said shoplifted from a store at a mall in New Hampshire and then assaulted two staff members.

The two suspects were seen on surveillance video taking clothing into a fitting room at Lord and Taylor at Rockingham Mall. Security guards at the store said they had loss prevention staff check the fitting room after they left and they noticed the clothing was not inside.

Two loss prevention officers ran after the suspects as they left the store. Officials said the male suspect threw a cup of coffee at the officers, while the female suspect pepper-sprayed them. They then ran off before police arrived.

