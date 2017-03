QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy Police are looking for two people accused of using stolen credit cards in Quincy.

Police released photos of the suspects, hoping someone will recognize them. Police said the suspects have purchased more than $500 in merchandise with the stolen numbers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-745-5765.

