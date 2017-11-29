2 wanted in Claremont, N.H. armed robbery

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WHDH) — Police are looking for two men who robbed a store in Claremont, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pleasant Street at around 2:30 a.m. Police said the two men threatened the clerk with a weapon before getting away with an unknown amount of cash. The clerk was not hurt.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Claremont Police Tip Line at 603-542-7026.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)