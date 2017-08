EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Dunkin Donuts in Everett over the weekend.

The robbery happened at the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street. Police said the suspects robbed an employee at gunpoint and then ran off.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact police.

