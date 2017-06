NATICK, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for two men wanted for stealing an expensive belt from a store in Natick.

Police said the two suspects stole a belt worth more than $600 last week. One of the suspects allegedly put the belt on and walked out while the employee was in the back room.

Police said the two suspects took off in a dark-colored sedan.

