2 woman killed in crash on Route 44 in Plymouth, police say

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Two woman in their 20s were killed Wednesday night in a single-car crash in Plymouth.

Authorities responded around 10:30 p.m. to the crash along Route 44 near Commerce Way.

State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2001 Jeep Wrangler traveled across both eastbound lanes, through a grass median area and entered the westbound side of the highway, where its rolled over next to an off ramp.

A 20-year-old woman from Sagamore Beach was pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old woman from Kingston was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead.

Their names are not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

