2 woman steal jewelry from Somerville pawn shop

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for two women behind a jewelry heist at a pawn shop in Somerville.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects putting $20,000 worth of jewelry in a towel and covering it with her wallet while pretending to make a purchase last Saturday,

The pawn shop owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

