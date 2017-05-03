2 women, 1 man killed when SUV crashes into crowd at auto auction, DA says

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - An SUV unexpectedly accelerated down a lane inside the Lynnway Auto Auction building in Billerica Wednesday morning and struck several people before slamming through a concrete wall.

Authorities say emergency crews responded around 10 a.m. to 400 Charter Way for a report of a “mass casualty situation.” About 1,500 people were said to be attending the auction.

WATCH: Live coverage from the scene

Three people, including a man and 2 women, were killed when an employee in a 2006 Jeep Cherokee suddenly lurched forward at a very high rate of speed, hitting a crowd of people, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. She said 9 other people suffered injuries, two of which suffered life-threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police say evidence suggests that the incident was not an intentional act. They say the employee, in his 70s, mistook the accelerator pedal for the brake pedal as auto dealers viewed the SUV.

A witness tells 7News that he heard tires screeching before the car drove into a crowd and crashed clear through a wall, saying it sound like an “explosion.” Ryan said the Jeep traveled the length of the warehouse before it crashed. The driver was not hospitalized.

Multiple ambulances and medical helicopters were called to the scene. Medics could be seen wheeling people out on gurneys. Several people were taken to Lahey Hospital and are being treated at the trauma unit.

Ryan said police officers and fire officials were working detail when the crash happened, and jumped in to help immediately.

A crash reconstruction team, as well as state police detectives from the district attorney’s office, are investigating.

Ryan and police officers at the scene called the incident “very tragic.”

