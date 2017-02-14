2 women accused of assault at Lowell house party appear in court

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The two women accused of attacking another woman at a house party in Lowell faced a judge on Tuesday. Police say the attack was streamed live on social media.

Krystal Murray, 22, and Katrina Farrar, 30, face several charges including strangulation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The attack took place during a party inside their apartment last week, according to court documents. A man there told them he was part of a gang, and allegedly became angry because he believed the victim was texting a rival gang member.

Lawyers said that’s when the party took a turn. They said the man started broadcasting on Facebook Live, beating the victim, and told the two women to join in.

According to court documents, the victim said she thought she was going to die and wouldn’t make it out of the apartment alive.

The attorney for the two women said they were scared that if they didn’t join in, he would turn on them too.

A judge released the women on Tuesday, with the promise to return for their next hearing. The women didn’t have much to say to 7News reporter Kim Lucey or the victim’s family while they were leaving.

Police are still searching for the man in the video.

The victim was taken to the hospital for internal bleeding. Her family told 7News that she is back home and expected to recover.

