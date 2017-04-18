2 women accused of stabbing, robbing Domino’s delivery driver

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Two women are accused of stabbing and robbing a pizza delivery driver in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Saturday. They learned that two people ordered food from Domino’s Pizza, but that when the delivery driver showed up at a house, they stabbed him several times and took money from him. A neighbor called police.

Police charged 31-year-old Debra Pitts and 34-year-old Jennifer Tozzi with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

The driver was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released.

