2 women accused of stabbing, robbing Domino’s delivery driver

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Two women are accused of stabbing and robbing a pizza delivery driver in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Saturday. They learned that two people ordered food from Domino’s Pizza, but that when the delivery driver showed up at a house, they stabbed him several times and took money from him. A neighbor called police.

Police charged 31-year-old Debra Pitts and 34-year-old Jennifer Tozzi with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It wasn’t immediately known if they had attorneys.

The driver was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus