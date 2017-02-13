LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Two women have been arrested and charged with taking part in an assault caught on camera at a house party in Lowell.

The incident happened at an apartment on Walker Street, Monday Feb. 6. Lowell Police say two women, a man and the victim were all together inside when the man became jealous of something on the victim’s cell phone.

They started beating the victim, broadcasting the whole thing on Facebook Live, according to police. Investigators say they then took the 19-year-old victim’s cell phone and dumped her out of the car at the end of her family’s street. Her family called police because they say she was badly hurt.

Captain Tim Crowly said once they were able to talk to the victim, it wasn’t hard to figure out the suspects since the assault was broadcast on Facebook.

Krystal Murray, 22, and Katrina Farrar, 30, are facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery. Police issued a warrant for the man in the video; they believe he lives in Lawrence.

The victim has since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.

