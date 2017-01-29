FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two women in Farmington.

The state attorney general’s office says police responding to a home in the town early Sunday morning found the bodies. Authorities have not yet released their names.

The state attorney general’s office is calling the deaths suspicious. Autopsies are planned for Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available.

