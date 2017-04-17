2 women injured in Chelsea shooting after leaving Everett Chuck-E-Cheese

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Two women were injured in a shooting in Chelsea after police said they were followed from Everett.

Police said the women were leaving the Chuck-E-Cheese when they were followed from the parking lot. Shots were fired at their minivan on Fourth Street in Chelsea.

Police said the women drove to a firehouse in Orient Heights for help and were taken to the hospital. At least one of the women was treated for injuries to her face after she was hit by shattered glass.

The suspect got away in a silver Honda and possibly took off over the Tobin Bridge.

Police do not have a motive in the shooting.

