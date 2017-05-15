2 Women steal trailer of Little Debbie snacks in Arkansas

Jonesboro, AR (WHDH) — An Arkansas man is thrilled to once again have his trailer full of Little Debbie snacks.

Two women are accused of stealing the trailer, which held thousands of dollars worth of the treats.

Little Debbie distributor Roy Frazier said he loaded ten cases of snack cakes into his trailer and locked it last Tuesday. He then noticed that everything was missing the next day.

“I guess they’re thinking it’s Little Debbie’s, it’s just Little Debbie’s,” said Frazier. “But hey, you’re talking $10,000, $15,000 worth of stuff and it’s mine. That’s my business. If I had lost that totally, yes I got insurance to cover all the stuff, but the down time I’m out, I’m out my working days, and the stores, they have to suffer because I don’t have the product to fill them up right.”

Frazier said he has since purchased a different type of lock for the trailer that thieves shouldn’t be able to cut off.

