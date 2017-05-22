2 women struck, killed by car on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Two elderly women were struck and killed by a car Monday afternoon on Route 6A in Sandwich, authorities say.

Crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to the crash in the area of Merchant Square and found clothing scattered in the road.

Authorities say two women, ages 88 and 70, were crossing the street when they were hit by a 2001 Honda Odyssey.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 54-year-old man from Foxborough. It’s not clear if charges have been filed.

The names of the victims are not being released pending notification to family members.

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

