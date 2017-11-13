CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — A Chelsea boy battling cancer received a special visit from the Chelsea Police Department.

Two-year-old Edison Cordero loves the police. Sandra Cordero, his mother, went down to the Chelsea Police Department Sunday morning to tell them about her son’s wish, hoping one officer would stop by.

Sandra Cordero said 20 minutes later, police lined her street with their patrol cars. The entire day shift showed up in patrol cars to drop off gifts and wish him well.

Little Edison Cordero talked over the radio and sat inside the cruiser.

Edison’s big brother showed off all the gifts Chelsea Police brought for his little brother.

The Cordero family said they are grateful to the police department. The family said it was a day their little boy will never forget.

