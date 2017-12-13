2-year-old boy’s death ruled a homicide, New Hampshire AG says

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The death of a toddler in Manchester, New Hampshire, earlier this week was the result of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, the New Hampshire District Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Gordon MacDonald’s office released the results of an autopsy following the suspicious death of a 2-year-old on Monday.

Officers responded to 551 Howe St. around 11:30 a.m. for a report of an unconscious toddler. The boy was taken to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The toddler was identified as 2-year-old Jacob Pelletier. His death is currently being investigated as a homicide.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

