MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The Manchester Police Department responded to an unresponsive 2-year-old boy on Saturday morning at 9:12 a.m.

Officers say that initial reports said that the boy was hit by a van on Dwight Street in Manchester, NH.

A woman was allegedly pulling out of her garage when she hit the little boy.

The boy was taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver is reported to be fine.

Polce say the crash remains under investigation.

No names or further information have been released.

