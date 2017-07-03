2-year-old on life support after near-drowning

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl has been placed on life support after a near-drowning in a Connecticut pool.

Police say the girl was pulled from a pool at a Bridgeport home by her mother around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Bridgeport Police Sgt. Joseph Szor says the girl’s mother performed CPR until first responders arrived.

The girl was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center. The girl was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by helicopter later that afternoon for treatment.

Szor says the family had not made a decision on whether or not to take the girl off life support as of Friday.

Police Chief A.J. Perez says the near-drowning appears to have been an accident. Police have not released the name of the family or the girl.

