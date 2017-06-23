20-year-old driver dead after being ejected in car crash

ARUNDEL, Maine (AP) — A man has died after being thrown from his vehicle in a crash in a Maine town.

York County sheriffs say 20-year-old Austin Cole was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Arundel Wednesday night. Deputies say Cole lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The impact caused the vehicle to roll over and Cole was ejected from the car.

Authorities say no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The cause is under investigation, with police saying speed may have been a factor.

