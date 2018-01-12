20-year-old man claims $450M Mega Millions jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WHDH) – A 20-year-old man in Florida has stepped forward to claim the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Shane Missler from Port Richey claimed the lone winning ticket Friday, taking home the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ 21-year history. According to the Florida Lottery, Missler chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $281,874,999.00.

Missler said he used money he won from a scratch-off lottery ticket to purchase five quick-pick Mega Millions tickets for the Jan. 5 drawing. The fourth combination was the big winner.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” Missler said.

Missler released a statement through his attorney, saying he recently ‘retired’ from his job and plans to take care of his family by “educating himself to be a good steward of this fortune.”

“Although I’m young I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me,” he said in the news release. “I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future.”

His attorney says he redeemed the ticket Friday in Tallahassee, and plans to relocate from the Tampa Bay area.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)