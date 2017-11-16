20-year-old man killed in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A shooting that left a 20-year-old man dead in Cambridge Thursday night is under investigation by police.

The shooting happened in the area of Tremont and Hampshire streets just after 7:30 p.m. Police said a dark sedan was seen fleeing the area following the shooting.

Police said they are talking to multiple witnesses and following up on any leads. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

