PUNGGYE-RI, North Korea (WHDH) — More than 200 people are believed dead after a collapse at a nuclear facility in North Korea, according to Newsweek, which cited a report from a Japanese television station.

The test site was reportedly badly shaken after the country’s sixth nuclear test back in September.

Newsweek reported that the collapse occurred during the construction of an underground tunnel at the facility, where 100 workers got stuck.

A group that was sent in to rescue them was allegedly buried in another collapse.

South Korean scientists are now worrying about a radiation leak, Newsweek reported.

