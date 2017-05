WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office has ruled the 2016 death of a toddler in Woburn a homicide.

Fifteen-month-old Noah Larson was hospitalized last summer with a head injury. He later died. Sources told 7News at the time Noah was injured, he was in the care of a babysitter.

The DA’s office said no charges have been filed.

