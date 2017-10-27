2017 Halloween trick-or-treating times in MA and NH

Several towns throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire have set designated times for trick-or-treaters to travel throughout their neighborhoods and collect candy.

Here are the Halloween 2017 dates and times for trick-or-treating throughout the various cities:

Amherst, NH : 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Andover, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

Andover, NH: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Athol, MA: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Auburn, MA: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Amesbury, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Barre, MA: 10/31 5:30-8 p.m.

Bedford, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Beverly, MA: 10/31, 5-8 p.m.

Bow, NH: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Boxford, MA: 10/31, 5:30-8 p.m.

Braintree, MA: 10/31 4-8 p.m.

Chelmsford, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Concord, NH: 10/31 5-7:30 p.m.

Essex, MA: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Fitchburg, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Franklin, MA: 10/29 4-7 p.m.

Gardner, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

Goffstown, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Haverhill, MA: 10/28 5-7 p.m.

Hopkinton, NH: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Hooksett, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Hubbardston, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

Ipswich, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Keene, NH: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lawrence, MA: 10/31 5-10 p.m.

Leominster, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Manchester, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Methuen, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

Nashua, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Newton, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

North Andover, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Orange, MA: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Oxford, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Pembroke, NH: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Pepperell, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Portsmouth, NH: 10/30 5-8 p.m.

Rowley, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

Rutland, MA: 10/31 5-8 p.m.

Salem, NH: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Salisbury, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tewksbury, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Templeton, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

Topsfield, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Townsend, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

Tyngsborough, MA: 10/31 6-8 p.m.

West Newbury, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Westminster, MA: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

Weymouth, MA: 10/31 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Winchendon, MA: 10/31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Woodstock, NH: 10/31 5-7 p.m.

