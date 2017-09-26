(WHDH) – Voters headed to polling locations across Massachusetts on Tuesday to participate in the 2017 preliminary election. Here are the results thus far.
Boston (4.3% of precincts reporting):
Robert Cappucci, 12.89%
Tito Jackson, 18.31%
Marty Walsh, (i) 66.37%
Joseph Wiley, 1.65%
Framingham (0% of precincts reporting):
Ben Neves-Grigg, 0 – 0 percent
Dhruba Sen, 0 – 0 percent
John Stefanini, 0 – 0 percent
Joshua Horrigan, 0 – 0 percent
Mark Tilden, 0 – 0 percent
Priscila Sousa, 0 – 0 percent
Yvonne Spicer, 0 – 0 percent
Lawrence (0% of precincts reporting):
Daniel Rivera, 0 – 0 percent
Modesto Maldonado, 0 – 0 percent
William Green, 0 – 0 percent
Paul Mallett, 0 – 0 percent
Rubin Nieves, 0 – 0 percent
William Lantigua, 0 – 0 percent
Jorge Jaime, 0 – 0 percent
Nestor De Jesus, 0 – 0 percent
