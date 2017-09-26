(WHDH) – Voters headed to polling locations across Massachusetts on Tuesday to participate in the 2017 preliminary election. Here are the results thus far.

Boston (4.3% of precincts reporting):

Robert Cappucci, 12.89%

Tito Jackson, 18.31%

Marty Walsh, (i) 66.37%

Joseph Wiley, 1.65%

Framingham (0% of precincts reporting):

Ben Neves-Grigg, 0 – 0 percent

Dhruba Sen, 0 – 0 percent

John Stefanini, 0 – 0 percent

Joshua Horrigan, 0 – 0 percent

Mark Tilden, 0 – 0 percent

Priscila Sousa, 0 – 0 percent

Yvonne Spicer, 0 – 0 percent

Lawrence (0% of precincts reporting):

Daniel Rivera, 0 – 0 percent

Modesto Maldonado, 0 – 0 percent

William Green, 0 – 0 percent

Paul Mallett, 0 – 0 percent

Rubin Nieves, 0 – 0 percent

William Lantigua, 0 – 0 percent

Jorge Jaime, 0 – 0 percent

Nestor De Jesus, 0 – 0 percent

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)