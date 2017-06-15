21 displaced after fire rips through 3 buildings in Roslindale

ROSLINDALE (WHDH) — More than 20 people were displaced Wednesday after a large fire spread to three buildings in Roslindale.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion right before they saw flames. Firefighters said the fire sparked on the first floor of a triple-decker on Washington Street before it jumped to two neighboring buildings.

Twenty-one people, including five children, are now without a home and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

