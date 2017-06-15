21 people without homes after Roslindale fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - 21 people, including five children, are without homes Thursday morning after an explosive fire took over three buildings in Roslindale.

The fire started on the first floor of a triple-decker and then jumped to two neighboring buildings.

Witnesses say it started with an explosion.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the explosion.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)