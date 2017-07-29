SANDISFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Twenty-two people have been arrested on trespassing charges during an ongoing protest at a natural gas pipeline project in western Massachusetts.

State police say the demonstrators refused orders Saturday to leave a restricted construction area in Sandisfield. Most of those arrested are from Massachusetts. One is from Vermont, and another is from Wyoming.

Troopers say the arrests were peaceful and similar to other arrests at the site in recent weeks.

Demonstrators are protesting an easement that allows the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. to widen its right of way through Otis State Forest. The federally approved project extends existing pipeline infrastructure in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, adding 4 miles of new underground pipeline in Massachusetts.

The people arrested Saturday are expected to released on personal recognizance pending court appearances.

