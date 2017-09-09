GROTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Orion Krause, 22 of Rockport, ME, is now in custody after police said he murdered four people at a house in Groton Friday night.

Police said they responded to a call at a house on Common Street just before 6 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, police said they found the bodies of two middle-aged women, an elderly man and an elderly woman. The man and two of the women were found in the house, the third woman was found outside.

Officials said all four victims had been bludgeoned to death. Krause, was escorted away by police.

This is the first murder in Groton since 1996. Police Chief Donald Palma Jr. reassured residents that this was not a random act and Krause and all four victims knew each other. Police called this “family violence” and said there is no threat to the public.

The victims have not yet been identified. A vigil for the victims will be held in town Sunday evening.

Krause is expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Monday.

